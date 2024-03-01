FEMA has approved $17,146,064 in grant funding to reimburse Charlotte County for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 1,667,497 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 241,794 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris were removed from roads and public property.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.