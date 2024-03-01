44.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 1, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

FEMA Approves $17.1M for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal in Charlotte County

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(NOAA)

FEMA has approved $17,146,064 in grant funding to reimburse Charlotte County for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 1,667,497 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 241,794 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris were removed from roads and public property.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Previous article
Houthis Say They Will Introduce Military ‘Surprises’ in Red Sea
Next article
FEMA Awards Kentucky Department of Education More Than $1.1 Million to Restore Knott County Area Technology Center
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals