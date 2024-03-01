44.8 F
Maritime Security

Houthis Say They Will Introduce Military ‘Surprises’ in Red Sea

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Yemen map with main cities Sana with an area under the attack and Red sea. strikes Houthis in Yemen illustration. (iStock Graphic)

Yemen’s Houthis will introduce military “surprises” in their Red Sea operations, the Iran-aligned group’s leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

“Our military operations will continue and advance and we have surprises that our enemies will not expect at all,” al-Houthi said.

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Read the rest of the story at US News, here.

