Yemen’s Houthis will introduce military “surprises” in their Red Sea operations, the Iran-aligned group’s leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

“Our military operations will continue and advance and we have surprises that our enemies will not expect at all,” al-Houthi said.

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

