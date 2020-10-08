FEMA Asks for Feedback on National Incident Management System Personnel Definitions

FEMA’s National Integration Center is seeking public feedback on four National Incident Management System resource typing definitions under the emergency medical services core capability:

  • Emergency Medical Responder
  • Emergency Medical Technician
  • Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced
  • Paramedic

NIMS is a key component of U.S. incident management efforts and enables organizations from across the country to work together during incidents of all kinds and sizes. Implementing NIMS across the nation is a fundamental part of building our national preparedness. NIMS resource typing definitions define minimum qualifications and capabilities for personnel and their equipment within their assigned teams to manage all threats and hazards, regardless of the incident’s cause or size.

To provide comments on the draft, complete the feedback form and submit the form to fema-nims@fema.dhs.gov no later than 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Read more at FEMA

