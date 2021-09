Hundreds of people have been evacuated in southern Spain due to a raging wildfire, regional authorities said.

Firefighting teams and planes were battling a blaze in the Sierra Bermeja mountain range in Malaga province, which started late on Wednesday.

Authorities have confirmed that a 44-year-old firefighter perished on Thursday while trying to extinguish the fire. At least 1,000 people were evacuated near the resort town of Estepona, while road traffic has also been disrupted.

Read the full story at euronews