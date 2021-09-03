International Association of Emergency Managers USA Council Announces Results of 2021 Officer and Board Elections

The International Association of Emergency Managers USA Council (IAEM-USA) is pleased to announce the results of its elections that ended on August 31. IAEM-USA members selected Justin Kates, CEM, as the incoming second vice president, and Walter English, III, MS, CEM, VaPEM, as incoming treasurer. 690 total members voted this year, continuing a trend of increased IAEM voter activity.

Justin Kates, CEM, director, City of Nashua Office of Emergency Management, has served IAEM in numerous roles since 2008. Currently, he serves as IAEM-USA Region 1 president and as the interim chair of the IAEM-USA State EM Association. Previously, Justin served as the IAEM-USA Region 1 vice president and the IAEM-USA Region 1 2017 Conference Committee chair. He has served as an IAEM-USA Region 1 Conference Committee member since 2014 and is an active member of the IAEM-USA Government Affairs and Training and Education Committees.

Walter English, III, MS, CEM, VaPEM, emergency manager, City of Fairfax, is the current IAEM-USA Region 3 president and has served IAEM in many roles since 2008. He currently serves on the IAEM-USA Board of Directors and the IAEM-USA Executive Committee. Additionally, he serves as vice chair for the Membership Committee and as a member of the Diversity Committee. He also led the 2021 IAEM-USA Awards and Recognition Taskforce and the 2021 IAEM-USA Student Task Force. Outside of IAEM, Walter has served as treasurer of the Virginia Emergency Management Association.

Additions to the IAEM-USA Board of Directors

Also joining the Board of Directors this October are newly elected presidents representing five of IAEM-USA’s 10 regions. All will be in their first term. They are: IAEM-USA Region 1 President Taylor Frizzell, CEM; IAEM-USA Region 3 President Erik S. Gaull, CEM; IAEM-USA Region 5 President Ryan McEwan, CEM, IAEM-USA Region 7 President Chet Hunter, CEM, and IAEM-USA Region 9 President Todd DeVoe, CEM.

The newly elected officers and members of the Board of Directors will be sworn into office on Oct. 20, 2021, during the IAEM-USA President’s Banquet at the 69th IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

