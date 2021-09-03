65.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessIndustry

International Association of Emergency Managers USA Council Announces Results of 2021 Officer and Board Elections

The newly elected officers and members of the Board of Directors will be sworn into office on Oct. 20, 2021, during the IAEM-USA President’s Banquet.

By Homeland Security Today
Road damage after Hurricane Maria to coastal Route 3 between Humacao and Naguabo in Puerto Rico. (Andrea Booher/FEMA)

The International Association of Emergency Managers USA Council (IAEM-USA) is pleased to announce the results of its elections that ended on August 31. IAEM-USA members selected Justin Kates, CEM, as the incoming second vice president, and Walter English, III, MS, CEM, VaPEM, as incoming treasurer. 690 total members voted this year, continuing a trend of increased IAEM voter activity.

Justin Kates, CEM, director, City of Nashua Office of Emergency Management, has served IAEM in numerous roles since 2008. Currently, he serves as IAEM-USA Region 1 president and as the interim chair of the IAEM-USA State EM Association. Previously, Justin served as the IAEM-USA Region 1 vice president and the IAEM-USA Region 1 2017 Conference Committee chair. He has served as an IAEM-USA Region 1 Conference Committee member since 2014 and is an active member of the IAEM-USA Government Affairs and Training and Education Committees.

Walter English, III, MS, CEMVaPEM, emergency manager, City of Fairfax, is the current IAEM-USA Region 3 president and has served IAEM in many roles since 2008. He currently serves on the IAEM-USA Board of Directors and the IAEM-USA Executive Committee. Additionally, he serves as vice chair for the Membership Committee and as a member of the Diversity Committee. He also led the 2021 IAEM-USA Awards and Recognition Taskforce and the 2021 IAEM-USA Student Task Force. Outside of IAEM, Walter has served as treasurer of the Virginia Emergency Management Association.

Additions to the IAEM-USA Board of Directors

Also joining the Board of Directors this October are newly elected presidents representing five of IAEM-USA’s 10 regions. All will be in their first term. They are: IAEM-USA Region 1 President Taylor Frizzell, CEM; IAEM-USA Region 3 President Erik S. Gaull, CEM; IAEM-USA Region 5 President Ryan McEwan, CEM, IAEM-USA Region 7 President Chet Hunter, CEM, and IAEM-USA Region 9 President Todd DeVoe, CEM.

The newly elected officers and members of the Board of Directors will be sworn into office on Oct. 20, 2021, during the IAEM-USA President’s Banquet at the 69th IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
Previous articleLead Transportation Security Officer Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19
Next articleJustice Department Announces First Federal Agents to Use Body-Worn Cameras
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.