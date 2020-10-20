K-12 School Shooting Database 2.0

Two years after launching the K-12 School Shooting Database in September 2018, the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School has completed an overhaul of the database’s public website. The update includes the addition of several new datapoints and an improved user interface allows for more in-depth analysis of school gun violence incidents. The K-12 SSDB uses open-source information to document every instance a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time of day, or day of week. 1,600 school shooting incidents from 1970 to present are currently included.

The redesigned website offers a brand new interactive, custom mapping tool that allows users to search by year, time period of the school day (e.g., morning class, lunch, dismissal, evening), geographic area, school type, number of fatalities or injuries, and other variables. In addition to the clickable map, the details of each incident in the user’s search criteria are also displayed in a table format. For advanced users, a raw dataset is also available for download.

Read the rest of the story at medium.com here.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)