Louisiana receives $250M to build ‘resilience hubs’ for storm power outages

Louisiana will receive a $250 million federal grant to provide a backup plan for communities that lose power during a natural disaster.

Money for the so-called resilience hubs will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and see a $250 million match from state partners. It will be used to build sites powered by clean energy sources, such as solar panels.

“Extended power outages are one of the biggest threats to our communities as they respond to and recover from hurricanes and natural disasters,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.. “This program will help keep the power on after storms at important community locations, eliminating some of the challenges that follow extreme weather —staying healthy and cool, keeping in touch with loved ones, and accessing other services.”

