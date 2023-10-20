NOAA: 2023 Worst Year on Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters

The U.S. experienced 23 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first eight months of 2023 — the largest number since records began.
Driving the news: “With approximately four months still left in the year, 2023 has already surpassed the previous record of 22 events seen in all of 2020,” per a statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) accompanying its report on the disasters Monday.
By the numbers: The 23 events include:
- 18 severe weather events.
- Two flooding events.
- One tropical cyclone (Hurricane Idalia).
- One wildfire event.
- One winter storm event.
