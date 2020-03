A Marine at Fort Belvoir has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Pentagon announced Saturday evening.

The Marine is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after recently returning from overseas on official business, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

Army Col. Michael Greenberg, garrison commander at Fort Belvoir, said in a statement that the Marine is being treated in isolation at the hospital according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

