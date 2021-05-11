NIEM JSON Specification Version 5.0 Release Candidate 2 Out for Review

The NIEM JSON Specification, Version 5.0 release candidate 2 (RC2) is available for public comment and review through Thursday, May 13. Please visit the NIEM Specifications page to view the RC2 specification and to provide feedback.

This is the final stage before we officially publish the NIEM JSON Specification version 5.0. At this point in the release cycle, we are working to get to a stable draft and are looking to address errors and bugs only.

The National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) provides a model framework with rules and guidance designed to develop consistent, well-defined, enterprise level information exchanges. NIEM successfully supports communities of interest with a shared need to exchange data within federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies, internationally, and in the private sector. To learn more, please visit www.NIEM.gov.

