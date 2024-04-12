61.6 F
President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Alaska

Flooding in Alaska (US National Weather Service Photo)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alaska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, flooding and landslides on Nov. 20, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, flooding and landslides in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Southeast Island Regional Educational Attendance Area and the City and Borough of Wrangell.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Brian F. Schiller has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

