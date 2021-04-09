Profiles in Excellence: Interview with Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips, St. Louis Fire Department

Each year, Homeland Security Today honors shining stars in the community who are making their own unique, invaluable contributions to advance the mission of keeping America safer from myriad threats. Their strong commitment to mission touches every part of their work, from day-to-day operations to special projects and work in the community. This year, with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic affecting every facet of homeland security, HSToday is interviewing these individuals for a Profiles in Excellence series: to highlight the stories and successes from our winners.

With innumerable accomplishments and contributions to his field, Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips is a true asset to the fire service and his community. His recent thesis completion of fire service intelligence processes at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels fed what is now the First Responder Joint Intelligence guide that will become a valuable asset to fire service locations nationwide.

His findings through his thesis study led to the development of a comprehensive list of intelligence requirements to ensure that fire departments receive timely, relevant and specific intelligence pertinent to effective strategic planning, operational coordination and tactical decision-making. This list is the most comprehensive of its kind developed solely for fire service agencies.

HSToday got the opportunity to speak with Battalion Chief Phillips, one of the recipients for the 2020 Mission Award. In the interview Battalion Chief Phillips discusses his thesis, and the work he has done to ensure that fire service intelligence is getting to the right people in the most effective ways possible. Additionally, the interview highlights his advice and insight for those looking to get into the fire services field.

