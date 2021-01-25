Alleged Capitol Rioter’s Brother Is a Secret Service Agent Who Once Led Michelle Obama’s Detail

The brother of an alleged US Capitol rioter is a US Secret Service agent who once led former first lady Michelle Obama’s detail, CNN has learned.

Preston Fairlamb III, the brother of Scott Fairlamb — a man who faces five charges connected to his alleged role in the Capitol insurrection — is a member of the Secret Service and, according to Obama’s 2018 memoir, had “led my detail” at one point.

“All of us grew close to our agents over time. Preston Fairlamb led my detail then,” Obama wrote in “Becoming.” She attended the 2012 memorial service for the Fairlamb’s father, according to a statement by the church where the memorial service was held.

