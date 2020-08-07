Former National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

It is with profound sadness that The Scowcroft Group notes the passing of its founder Brent Scowcroft on August 6. A proud son of Utah, he had a remarkable public service career in the military and government, including as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush. The example he set of objectivity, non-partisanship, honesty, and humility while in public service he continued in the private sector, establishing a firm that has provided non-partisan advice for over twenty-five years in understanding challenging international issues. While Brent Scowcroft stepped back from an active role in the firm more than five years ago, his wisdom and commitment to service continues to guide us, and always will.

Brent Scowcroft inspired generations of public servants, in America and abroad. He delighted in mentoring young men and women from all walks of life, stressing the values of curiosity, hard work, and modesty. We will always cherish the privilege and memory of being his colleagues and friends and will endeavor to be guided by his example. There is another bright star in the heavens today.

