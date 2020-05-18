GSA Awards Enhanced Leasing Support Services Contract – GLS Plus

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the award of nine GSA Leasing Support Services (GLS) Plus contracts across the country, including three to small businesses. The new contracts provide for earlier customer engagement, increased pre- and post-lease award services, and the introduction of time and cost savings through a virtual market tour technology known as Market Survey 360.

GLS Plus is the result of three preceding national contracts and nearly 15 years of experience and knowledge gained. These contracts provide broker and leasing support services (i.e., market surveys, site visits and inspections, document preparation, and negotiations) for GSA’s lease contracting officers. GSA’s previous national broker contracts have saved taxpayers approximately $432 million in lease cost avoidance through rent credits to GSA’s customers housed in leased space. GLS Plus emphasizes taxpayer savings, leverages commercial real estate broker expertise, and improves the federal customer agency experience from requirements development through construction management. GSA intends to award nearly 39 million square feet in task orders to the GLS Plus brokers. GSA anticipates small businesses will receive approximately $70 million in broker commissions through their participation in GLS Plus.

“Each time we partner with industry, we identify new technologies bridging the gap between public and private sector leasing practices,” said GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Dan Mathews. “I am eager to see our customers benefit from the new enhanced broker services contracts. GLS Plus will offer the federal government efficiencies gained through virtual market tours, and cost savings with our new pre- and post- award services through robust management of requirements development and tenant build-out.”

This summer, GSA will host a virtual GLS Plus training session to educate contractors and GSA leasing personnel on the new elements of GLS Plus, including the contracts’ new performance requirements.

GSA made awards in the following four zones:

National Capital Service Area

Savills, Inc.

Public Properties, LLC (small business)

CBRE, Inc.

Southern Service Area

Savills, Inc.

Public Properties, LLC (small business)

Western Service Area

Cushman & Wakefield US, Inc.

Carpenter/Robbins Commercial Real Estate, Inc. (small business)

Northern Service Area

CBRE, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

In addition to innovative tools and enhanced services, GSA made other improvements in the new GLS Plus broker services contract that can be viewed here.

