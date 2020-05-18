GSA Partners with FDA in Centers of Excellence Initiative

The U.S. General Services Administration is entering into a partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of GSA’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative, housed within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office.

Together, the CoE and FDA’s Office of Information Management & Technology (OIMT) will strengthen an inclusive culture of employee engagement to drive the FDA’s technology modernization efforts. This people-centered partnership supports the workforce in adopting and delivering new technologies and processes in ways that directly aid the FDA’s broad regulatory responsibilities.

“The Centers of Excellence is partnering with the FDA to support its IT community and accelerate the modernization of core capabilities,” said TTS Director Anil Cheriyan. “We’re bringing the best talent from within the federal government and the private sector together to collaborate and drive the next generation of customer-centric results at OIMT.”

“The FDA’s OIMT is responsible for the technical infrastructure of the agency,” said FDA Chief Technology Officer Vid Desai. “OIMT enables us to support public health by providing critical technology to all of our offices and centers. When we put our workforce first we know they’ll be better equipped to meet the challenges of the FDA’s diverse mission by enabling a modern organization, strategies, and infrastructure.”

The FDA is the latest agency to partner with GSA and apply the CoE approach to modernization. Other agencies include: the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and the National Institutes of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

As part of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, the CoE initiative accelerates IT modernization at federal agencies by leveraging private sector innovation and government services while centralizing best practices and expertise for holistic transformation. TTS helps agencies make their services more accessible, efficient, and effective with modern applications, platforms, processes, personnel, and software solutions.

Read more at GSA

