Here’s Who Is Leading DHS Components in Transition to Biden Appointments

Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske announced Wednesday who will be leading DHS components and offices in the near term, until new leadership is appointed by the president and, in some cases, confirmed by the U.S. Senate:

Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman: Nathan Stiefel, Acting Ombudsman

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: Tracy Renaud, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director

Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties: Katherine Culliton-Gonzalez, Officer

Coast Guard: Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant

Office of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction: Gary Rasicot, Acting Assistant Secretary

Customs and Border Protection: Troy Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency: Brandon Wales, Acting Director

Federal Emergency Management Agency: Robert Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator

Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers: Thomas Walters, Director

Office of the General Counsel: Joseph Maher, Acting General Counsel

Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Tae Johnson, Acting Director

Office of the Inspector General: Joseph Cuffari, Inspector General

Office of Intelligence and Analysis: Melissa Smislova, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary

Office of Legislative Affairs: Emily Hymowitz, Acting Assistant Secretary

Management Directorate: Randolph “Tex” Alles, Acting Under Secretary

Office of Operations Coordination and Planning: Chris Tomney, Director

Office of Partnership and Engagement: Karinda Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary

Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans: Kelli-Ann Burriesci, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary

Office of Public Affairs: Tammy Howard, Acting Assistant Secretary

Science and Technology Directorate: William Bryan, Acting Under Secretary

U.S. Secret Service: James Murray, Director

Transportation Security Administration: Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator

Office of the Chief Financial Officer: Stacy Marcott, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Office of the Chief Information Officer: Beth Capello, Acting Chief Information Officer

