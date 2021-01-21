Here’s Who Is Leading DHS Components in Transition to Biden Appointments

Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske announced Wednesday who will be leading DHS components and offices in the near term, until new leadership is appointed by the president and, in some cases, confirmed by the U.S. Senate:
Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman: Nathan Stiefel, Acting Ombudsman
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: Tracy Renaud, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director
Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties: Katherine Culliton-Gonzalez, Officer
Coast Guard: Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant
Office of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction: Gary Rasicot, Acting Assistant Secretary
Customs and Border Protection: Troy Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency: Brandon Wales, Acting Director
Federal Emergency Management Agency: Robert Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator
Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers: Thomas Walters, Director
Office of the General Counsel: Joseph Maher, Acting General Counsel
Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Tae Johnson, Acting Director
Office of the Inspector General: Joseph Cuffari, Inspector General
Office of Intelligence and Analysis: Melissa Smislova, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary
Office of Legislative Affairs: Emily Hymowitz, Acting Assistant Secretary
Management Directorate: Randolph “Tex” Alles, Acting Under Secretary
Office of Operations Coordination and Planning: Chris Tomney, Director
Office of Partnership and Engagement: Karinda Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary
Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans: Kelli-Ann Burriesci, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary
Office of Public Affairs: Tammy Howard, Acting Assistant Secretary
Science and Technology Directorate: William Bryan, Acting Under Secretary
U.S. Secret Service: James Murray, Director
Transportation Security Administration: Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator
Office of the Chief Financial Officer: Stacy Marcott, Acting Chief Financial Officer
Office of the Chief Information Officer: Beth Capello, Acting Chief Information Officer