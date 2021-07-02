HSI Human Trafficking Operation Arrests 82 and Rescues 31

A recent joint operation resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation. Of the total, 14 were missing children with the youngest child being four years old and 17 were adults.

The results of the operation were announced by Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Kansas City, James Wright. He was joined by Heartland Anti-Trafficking Rescue Taskforce partners from across the region in making the announcement.

The operation took place June 17 -26, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas, Independence, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri.

The enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals who will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hutchinson Police Department conducted the operation.

The defendants in this case are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial where the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Read more at ICE

