Make This School Year Safer with Resources from DHS’ Blue Campaign

Whether you’re a student or someone who interacts with students, the following resources can help keep young people safe during the #BackToSchool season.

By Homeland Security Today

#BackToSchool season is here, and students across the nation are returning to the classroom. Now is an important time to talk to the students in your life about #HumanTrafficking — a crime that poses unique dangers to young people. Making sure students understand the warning signs of human trafficking and how to protect themselves from the crime can prevent exploitation and save lives. That’s why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign created a variety of resources for young people, adults working with youth, and campus law enforcement professionals.

Whether you’re a student or someone who interacts with students, the following resources can help keep young people safe during the #BackToSchool season:

Blue Campaign materials are available for free download on go.dhs.gov/Z8c.

