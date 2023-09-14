Arlene Gaylord Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Information and Technology Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Arlene Gaylord the executive assistant director of the Information and Technology Branch. She most recently served as the assistant director of the Information Management Division.

Ms. Gaylord began her career with the FBI as an honors intern in 1991, assigned to the Visual Investigative Analysis Unit at Headquarters. She was hired full-time in 1992 and served as a Spanish language specialist at Headquarters and at several field offices. Ms. Gaylord was promoted to supervisory language specialist in 1998 for the San Diego Field Office.

In 2004, Ms. Gaylord became an intelligence analyst in San Diego and moved to the Sacramento Field Office as a supervisory intelligence analyst in 2009. She was named a senior supervisory intelligence analyst in 2010 and led the Western Regional Intelligence Group.

Ms. Gaylord returned to FBI Headquarters in 2012 as the national program manager for the Joint Regional Intelligence Groups—the interagency U.S. Intelligence Community teams that centralize intelligence collection and analysis regionally against shared threats.

In 2013, she was promoted to chief of the Language Services Section in the Directorate of Intelligence. She served as the FBI’s senior authority for all foreign language and culture-related matters and led the Foreign Language Program. In 2015, she moved to chief of the Global Intelligence Section in the Directorate of Intelligence.

Ms. Gaylord was appointed assistant director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Affairs in 2016, ensuring the FBI complied with applicable federal anti-discrimination statutes, regulations, and policies. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant director of the Information Management Division.

Ms. Gaylord earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The American University and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified FBI intelligence officer and is certified as a master police instructor by the FBI and the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

Read more at FBI