Army Pushes New Effort to Reskill, Upskill Its IT Workforce

As part of its new “people strategy,” the Army said it wants to transform its approach to its civilian workforce through long-term focus on talent management. In at least some respects, the Army’s IT workforce may end up leading the way.

Over the next several years, the Army plans to recode thousands of positions and reskill and upskill the people who currently hold them via a new project called Quantum Leap. Although the Army’s broader people strategy is meant to address the entire talent management lifecycle, including acquiring new talent, Quantum Leap is specifically focused on the 15,000 people who are already part of the cyber and IT management workforce.

“We’ve faced the fact that that workforce is currently not skilled to meet the emerging requirements of the future, and we’re going to need different skills five, eight, ten years from now,” said Bryan Shone, the director for policy and resources in the Army CIO’s office.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)