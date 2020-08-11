USDA CIO Cites Workforce ‘Restructuring’ as Reason for Hiring Freeze, Early Retirement Offers

Citing its ongoing IT modernization efforts and an effort to “restructure” the workforce, the Agriculture Department’s Office of the Chief Information Officer is offering early retirements to its IT specialists.

As part of a “strategic restructuring,” USDA’s OCIO will offer a round of Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) options to eligible IT specialists, according to emails reviewed by Federal News Network and confirmed by the department.

Under VERA, employees with 20 years of service at age 50, or those with 25 years of service at any age, will be allowed to voluntarily retire and earn an immediate annuity.

