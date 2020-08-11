USDA CIO Cites Workforce ‘Restructuring’ as Reason for Hiring Freeze, Early Retirement Offers

Citing its ongoing IT modernization efforts and an effort to “restructure” the workforce, the Agriculture Department’s Office of the Chief Information Officer is offering early retirements to its IT specialists.

As part of a “strategic restructuring,” USDA’s OCIO will offer a round of Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) options to eligible IT specialists, according to emails reviewed by Federal News Network and confirmed by the department.

Under VERA, employees with 20 years of service at age 50, or those with 25 years of service at any age, will be allowed to voluntarily retire and earn an immediate annuity.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Federal Government

Go to Top
X
X