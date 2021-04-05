As Ransomware Stalks the Manufacturing Sector, Victims Are Still Keeping Quiet

Halvor Molland was asleep on a brisk night in Oslo, Norway’s capital, two years ago when his phone rang around 3 a.m.

The computer servers of Norsk Hydro, the global aluminum producer where Molland is senior vice president for communications, had seized up as a crippling ransomware infection spread through the company’s networks.

“The feeling is: You really don’t believe it,” Molland recalled in a recent interview. “There was a decision then to shut down the network altogether, because at some point there was nothing left to isolate.”

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)