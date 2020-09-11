FEMA to Award up to $660 million in Hazard Mitigation Assistance

FEMA has recently opened the FY20 Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) Notification of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) for the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grant program and the new Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) pre-disaster mitigation grant programs.

The FMA grant program provides states, local communities, tribes, and territories with funding for mitigation activity to strengthen the resilience to flood damage from natural disasters. There is a total of $160 million dollars allocated to the FMA grants. Grant winners will have to address one of the key eligibility requirements in order to be considered: 

  • Reduces vulnerability of communities to disasters and their effects.
  • Promotes individual and community safety and their ability to adapt to changing conditions and withstand and rapidly recover from disruption due to emergencies (resilience).
  • Promotes community vitality after a disaster.
  • Lessens response and recovery resource requirements after a disaster.
  • Results in safer communities that are less reliant on external financial assistance.

Read the FMA NOFO here

FEMA has also made funds available through another grant program, the Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities (BRIC). Through BRIC, in FY20, FEMA will distribute up to $500 million dollars. Each state or territory is allocated $33.6 million and up to $600,000 per applicant. The BRIC priorities are to 

  • incentivize public infrastructure projects;
  • incentivize projects that mitigate risk to one or more lifelines;
  • incentivize projects that incorporate nature-based solutions; and,
  • incentivize adoption and enforcement of modern building codes.

Read the BRIC NOFO here

FEMA is also hosting NOFO Webinars for more information on both the BRIC and FMA grant programs. Register for one here

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Kalyna White is an Assistant Editor at HSToday for Climate Change Security and is the STEM Ambassador to the Board of Directors for Women in Homeland Security. She is the founder of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization that builds computer labs for orphans in Ukraine. Since 2011 she has worked with Women in Homeland Security to encourage middle and high school student to pursue STEM careers by organizing and supporting field trips to STEM missions throughout the homeland security enterprise. She is also President of the University of California, San Diego Pi Beta Phi chapter.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Climate Security

Go to Top
X
X