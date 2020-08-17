(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Barry Loo)

Number of Foreign Companies Within Defense Supply Chain Grew Over Past Decade, Report Says

Reshoring the defense supply chain may reduce national security risks, but a new report detailing a heavy dependency on goods and services from foreign countries like China shows reshoring may be easier said than done.

Researchers at Govini, a decision science company supporting the defense industry, analyzed data from over 1,000 Defense Department vendors across 100 industries to show how supply chain reliance on products from foreign countries has increased over the past decade. According to the survey, the number of Chinese suppliers in DOD’s base increased by a total of 420% since 2010.

For cyber and information technology, two statistics stick out.

