Report: Majority of Election Officials Have Only Rudimentary Phishing Defense

Area 1 Security, in partnership with Americans for Cybersecurity, has analyzed 10,000 state and local election administrators’ susceptibility to phishing and their resulting cybersecurity damages.
Key findings include:
- The majority (53.24 percent) of state and local election administrators have only rudimentary or non-standard technologies to protect themselves from phishing
- Less than 3 out of 10 (28.14 percent) election administrators have basic controls to prevent phishing
- Less than 2 out of 10 (18.61 percent) election administrators have implemented advanced anti-phishing cybersecurity controls
The quality of email protection used by state and local election administrators has an inordinate bearing on the cybersecurity readiness of our elections.
Download the “Phishing Election Administrators” report for more details on:
- The security ratings of election administrators in every U.S. county
- Why disparate cybersecurity approaches and limited resources at the local level make state & local election administrators vulnerable to phishing
- Our email security recommendations for state and local election administrators ahead of the November election