Report: Majority of Election Officials Have Only Rudimentary Phishing Defense

The quality of email protection used by state and local election administrators has an inordinate bearing on the cybersecurity readiness of our elections.

Download the “Phishing Election Administrators” report for more details on:

The security ratings of election administrators in every U.S. county

Why disparate cybersecurity approaches and limited resources at the local level make state & local election administrators vulnerable to phishing

Our email security recommendations for state and local election administrators ahead of the November election

Read more at Area 1 Security