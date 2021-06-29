Senate Fails to Confirm New CISA Director Before Two-Week Break, Drawing Criticism

The Senate’s failure to confirm a new director for DHS’s top cybersecurity agency before the chamber goes on a two-week recess has raised ire from cybersecurity leaders who say the role is too important to leave unfilled.

President Joe Biden nominated Jen Easterly, a former U.S. National Security Agency official, for CISA director and Chris Inglis as national cyber director in April. The Senate confirmed Inglis last week.

Easterly will be tasked with leading the agency at a critical time for U.S. cybersecurity. The agency is still dealing with the aftermath of a high-profile Russian hack of nine federal agencies. It also faces a growing ransomware crisis, including recent high-profile attacks on fuel provider Colonial Pipeline and meat supplier JBS.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)