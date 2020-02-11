Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley, Jr. speaks to a crowd of more than 3,200 attendees during the opening of the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Tampa Convention Center, in Florida. (Photo by David Richards/Defense Intelligence Agency)

Department of Defense Releases 2021 Military Intelligence Program Budget Request

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for Fiscal Year 2021. The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $23.1 billion and is aligned to support the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.

Read more at the Defense Department

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top