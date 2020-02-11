Department of Defense Releases 2021 Military Intelligence Program Budget Request

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for Fiscal Year 2021. The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $23.1 billion and is aligned to support the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.

Read more at the Defense Department

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)