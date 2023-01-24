NSA Launches Unprecedented Hiring Effort in 2023

Seeking to grow its workforce in 2023, NSA is undertaking one of its largest hiring surges in 30 years with openings for over 3,000 new employees.

NSA’s unique foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions offer U.S. citizens extraordinary opportunities to serve in a wide variety of skill fields including computer science, cybersecurity, math, data science, engineering, intelligence analysis, language analysis, communications, business and accounting. Opportunities are available for entry, mid, and senior level professionals.

“As NSA shifts to an era of strategic competition, it is critical that we’re able to build and sustain the diverse and expert workforce we need to continue working our missions,” said NSA Executive Director Catherine Aucella.

NSA is committed to its world-class workforce and provides benefits and opportunities that foster both career development and work-life balance. Along with a generous federal benefits package, including retirement and paid time off, NSA also offers relocation assistance, robust well-being services, and extensive development opportunities such as college tuition assistance programs, professional training programs, and the opportunity to attend the National Cryptologic University.

If you are interested in serving with a purpose, prepared to tackle the toughest national security challenges, and eager to collaborate with experts across the Intelligence Community, industry and academia, apply online at www.intelligencecareers.gov/nsa. Vacancy announcements are posted frequently.

Find and register for in person and virtual, “NSALive” recruitment events at www.intelligencecareers.gov/nsa/events to learn more about NSA’s mission and career opportunities.

Read more at NSA