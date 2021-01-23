Acting Homeland Security Secretary Pete Gaynor meets with Capitol Police personnel ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 17, 2021. (DHS photo)

At Least 19 Capitol Police Officers Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 Since Jan. 6 Riots, Union Says

At least 19 U.S. Capitol Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the January 6 insurrection, according to a USCP union leader. The union has harsh words for Capitol Police leadership in the wake of the test results.

“The union is very concerned and has been voicing its concerns with the USCP chiefs since March 2020,” wrote Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee in an emailed statement to DCist/WAMU. “The union had been pushing the department for testing and recently pushing for vaccines, but the incompetence of the USCP chiefs of police, both former and current with the new acting chief and assistant chiefs, speaks volumes of the lack of leadership at the top of the USCP.”

