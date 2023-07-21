U.S. Marshals, ATF Offer Combined Reward of Up to $15K for Info Leading to Person Who Shot Birmingham Firefighters

The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) another $5,000 for information that leads to the identity and capture of the person who ambushed and shot two Birmingham firefighters on July 12, 2023.

Firefighter Jordan Melton died from his injuries Monday evening. He’d been with Birmingham Fire and Rescue for a little more than a year and recently graduated from the recruit academy.

The other firefighter, Jamal Jones, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and ATF investigators responded to Birmingham Fire Station No. 9 after receiving notification of the shooting and began looking for the dangerous subject at large.

Investigators with the task force and the ATF canvassed the neighborhood and learned that the suspect vehicle had been seen in the area about 30 minutes prior to the shooting.

The USMS has declared this a major case investigation and are working jointly with the ATF, as well as the Birmingham Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or to the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

