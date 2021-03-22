Wounded, Ill or Injured Vets Can Help Rescue Victims of Child Sexual Exploitation

Last year, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified and rescued more than 1,000 child exploitation victims from predators involved in the production, distribution and possession of child pornography. Wounded, ill or injured veterans are being trained and hired as computer forensic analysts to assist HSI in those investigations through the HERO Corps Program.

The HERO, or Human Exploitation Rescue Operative, corps is an annual initiative managed by the HSI Cyber Crimes Center in partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD) and the National Association to Protect Children (PROTECT). Wounded vets and transitioning service members can apply through April 9 for the HERO Corps Program internship for fiscal year 2021.

HERO interns work in support roles with HSI special agents to help rescue victims, prosecute predators and prevent crimes of child sexual exploitation. The paid federal program enlists veterans to train and work as computer forensic analysts on child exploitation investigations.

“The HERO Corps represents a unique opportunity for America’s veterans to continue their life of service by contributing to HSI’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s children,” said HSI Cyber Crime Center Deputy Assistant Director Stephanie L. Hampton. “The mission focused skillsets veterans bring from military service are particularly suited to HSI’s fight against child exploitation and are an invaluable asset for our agency.”

The intent of the internship program is to recruit, train and potentially hire qualified candidates to full-time permanent positions as computer forensic analysts assisting special agents in locations around the country. However, full-time employment is not guaranteed.

Interested applicants must go to ice.gov/hero to apply. The website also provides information on eligibility requirements, training, benefits, potential job locations, a timeline of events and frequently asked questions.

For additional questions about the program applicants can email [email protected].

