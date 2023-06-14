17th Coast Guard District Conducts Change-of-Command Ceremony

Coast Guard 17th District personnel conducted a change-of -command ceremony Friday at the Alaska Army National Guard Army Aviation Operating Facility in Juneau.

Rear Adm. Nathan Moore transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Rear Adm. Megan Dean under the supervision of Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson.

As the 17th District commander, Dean, will be responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout Alaska, the North Pacific and the Arctic which includes protecting life and property, enforcing federal laws and treaties, preserving living marine resources, and promoting national security. Headquartered in Juneau, the 17th District encompasses 3.8 million square miles and over 44,000 miles of shoreline. During an average year the 2,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel of the 17th District save 264 lives and assist 636 people.

Dean was previously assigned as the Coast Guard director of governmental and public affairs. She was responsible for responsible for external engagement with Congress, the media, and other inter-governmental entities.

Moore, who originally took command of the 17th District in April 2021, is transferring to Portsmouth, VA., where he will serve as the deputy commander for Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Read more at USCG