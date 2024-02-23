47.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 23, 2024
Maritime Security

Australia Unveils Plan for Largest Navy Ship Since World War II

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Royal Australian Navy. The Australian flag flies on the bow deck flagpole of HMAS Adelaide of the Royal Australian Navy docked at Garden Island, Sydney Harbour. Safety netting around the flight deck casts a shadow over the hull. This image was taken on a windy and sunny afternoon on 11 November 2023.
(iStock Photo)

Australia on Tuesday announced plans to build its largest navy since World War II, allocating more than $35 billion for the defense project over the next 10 years, in a move analysts said pointed to heightened tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific.

According to a government statement, the plans will see the Royal Australian Navy boost its fleet of major surface warships to 26 in total after an independent review led by a retired US Navy admiral found “the current and planned surface combatant fleet is not appropriate for the strategic environment we face.”

“A strong Australia relies on a strong navy, one that is equipped to conduct diplomacy in our region, deter potential adversaries, and defend our national interests when called,” Australian Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond said in the statement.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Rescues 4 From Sinking Vessel Off Florida Keys
Next article
DHS National Operations Center and COP Program Wins 2024 ESRI Making a Difference Award
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals