Coast Guard Accepting Nominations for 2021 Inspirational Leadership Awards

The Office of Leadership is proud to present the 2021 Inspirational Leadership Awards. These annual awards recognize Coast Guard active duty and reserve duty enlisted members, officers, and civilian employees who best exemplify the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty for the 2020 calendar year.

Nominations are now being accepted for the following Inspirational Leadership Awards:

CAPT John G. Witherspoon (one active duty and one reserve CG officer),

MCPO Angela M. McShan (one active duty and one reserve CG Chief Petty Officer),

Mr. George R. Putnam (one appropriated or non-appropriated funds CG civilian employee),

CAPT David H. Jarvis (one active duty CG officer honored by Navy League), and

SM1 Douglas A. Munro (one active duty CG enlisted member, honored by Navy League).

Detailed eligibility requirements and specific guidelines are outlined on the COMDT (CG-128) website at: www.dcms.uscg.mil/leadership/awards, best viewed in the Chrome browser.

If the winner of the Munro Award is advanced to E-7, the member will be required to remain on active duty for two years from the effective date of their advancement per A.21.c of REF (B).

Strict adherence to the eligibility requirements and guidelines is required; any incomplete package received will not be considered.

Nominations must clearly outline examples, specific actions, and the impact that speak to the award’s criteria.

Commands can include specific examples of coaching, mentoring, affinity, volunteering, and community service outside of the nominee’s Coast Guard duties in the nomination.

Nominations should clearly indicate whether candidates are Active Duty or a Reserve member.

Nominations must be sent by email to: TrainingCourses@uscg.mil.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)