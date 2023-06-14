67 F
Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City Celebrates 25 Years of Service, Honors Founding Sentinels and Robust Lifesaving History

The newly formed air station was the Coast Guard’s newest and largest single airframe unit, where its crew stood ready to respond at a moment’s notice to an emergency along much of the East coast.

The Coast Guard is celebrating 25 years of operations at Air Station Atlantic City, a helicopter unit based at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Since Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City’s creation in 1998, after Air Station Brooklyn and Air Station Cape May merged, the southern New Jersey-based helicopter crews have flown on more than 7,000 search and rescue cases, dedicating more than 11,000 flight hours to aiding people in distress − and have accumulated more than 182,548 flight hours (equal to more than 20 years) supporting critical Coast Guard missions.

When Air Station Brooklyn and Air Station Cape May combined two-and-a-half decades ago, the new air station’s area of operations spanned both the First and Fifth Coast Guard districts, providing aerial mission support to New England and the Mid-Atlantic. The newly formed air station was the Coast Guard’s newest and largest single airframe unit, where its crew stood ready to respond at a moment’s notice to an emergency along much of the East coast.

