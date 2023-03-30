47.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 30, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Announces Formal Investigation into Spirit of Boston Fire

The Spirit of Boston is a 153-foot vessel with a capacity of 675 passengers and crew. The vessel caught fire on Friday evening while moored at Commonwealth Pier in Boston. 

By Homeland Security Today
Firefighters respond to the Spirit of Boston fire on March 24, 2023. (Boston Fire Department/Twitter)

The Coast Guard has convened a formal marine casualty investigation Monday, into the fire that occurred aboard the small passenger vessel Spirit of Boston.

Rear Adm. John Mauger, Coast Guard First District Commander, authorized the investigation pursuant to the authority contained in Title 46, United States Code, Section 6301 and the regulations promulgated thereunder. Cmdr. Mason Wilcox has been appointed as the lead investigator.

The Spirit of Boston is a 153-foot vessel with a capacity of 675 passengers and crew. The vessel caught fire on Friday evening while moored at Commonwealth Pier in Boston.  There were no passengers onboard at the time, but the fire caused extensive damage to the ship. The investigation will allow for a full understanding of the events that led up to the fire and provide a way forward to prevent future events.

The Coast Guard has established an e-mail address for the public and interested parties to provide information, ask questions and make comments related to the ongoing investigation. This e-mail will be live by April 1. It will be checked regularly and all correspondence will be acknowledged. The e-mail address is: [email protected]

Upon completion of the investigation, the Coast Guard will issue a report of investigation with collected evidence, established facts and conclusions and recommendations regarding the marine casualty.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Crew Offloads $166 Million Worth of Counternarcotics in San Diego
Next articleU.S. Coast Guard Works with Counterparts in Saipan to Sharpen Maritime Operations Skills
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals