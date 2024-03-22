Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, delivered the annual State of the Coast Guard Address at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC Wednesday.

Fagan expressed pride in recent Coast Guard operations and the increasing global impact the service has in protecting our economic prosperity and national security, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, federal, interagency and international partners.

“Last year, the United States Coast Guard saved nearly five thousand lives and ensured the safety of thousands more through our operations to prevent maritime accidents before they happen,” said Fagan. “This is the Coast Guard people see every day protecting our economic prosperity and national security. This is the Coast Guard that is respected and admired around the world.”

She also highlighted the rapidly evolving threats the service is facing which impact the workforce, mission readiness, and recruiting. As the Coast Guard faces significant personnel, shoreside infrastructure and asset maintenance shortfalls, she called for consistent and reliable funding to meet readiness requirements.

“The quality of our facilities and ships not only impact mission readiness; it is an important factor potential recruits think about when they consider Coast Guard service,” said Fagan. “And recruiting is critical to operational readiness.”

Focusing on the importance of the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty, Adm. Fagan highlighted new policies and training the service has implemented to prevent and stop harmful behavior, as well as a long-term initiative to strengthen service culture.

“Strengthening our culture demands consistent work and long-term commitment, and our values must always be reflected in our daily actions and traditions,” said Fagan. “This effort is as critical to our workforce and mission readiness as building new ships or infrastructure. A culture intolerant of harmful behaviors is the standard the American people expect. It is the standard I set for the service.”