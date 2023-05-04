Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Returns to Homeport After Completing a 30-Day Patrol in the Bering Sea

The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley and crew recently returned to its homeport of Kodiak following a successful 30-day patrol in the Bering Sea.

Nicknamed the “Bulldog of the Bering,” the Alex Haley and crew maintained a vigilant search and rescue presence throughout the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands enforcing federal fishery laws and ensuring mariners maintained all required safety equipment.

The Alex Haley embarked a Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter and aircrew from Air Station Kodiak for the patrol, significantly increasing the range and speed at which the cutter could respond to search and rescue cases. In early April, the aircrew responded to a medevac request for a patient in King Cove. The helicopter and aircrew navigated over 170 miles in low visibility, successfully transporting the patient to Cold Bay where they were transferred to a higher level of care.

The Alex Haley crew sailed over 2,000 nautical miles from the Alaskan Peninsula to Adak and north of the Pribilof Islands. They also steamed west and crossed the 180th Meridian into the eastern hemisphere where they conducted a time-honored naval ceremony.

Training and drills were performed throughout the patrol ensuring mission readiness. Crewmembers donned firefighting gear for simulated engine room fires, arranged dewatering pumps for flooding drills, and manually navigated the cutter without GPS all of which enhanced proficiency in damage control and navigation.

“As always, I am very proud of the crew’s accomplishments,” said Cmdr. Brian Whisler, Alex Haley’s commanding officer. “They worked incredibly hard during a short 30-day patrol, completing essential qualifications, trainings, and operations. We’re thrilled to return to our families here in Kodiak and begin preparations for the next patrol.”

Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that performs search and rescue, fisheries law enforcement and vessel safety inspections across Alaska and has been home-ported in Kodiak since 1999.

Read more at USCG