Coast Guard Cutter Aspen Arrives at New Homeport in Homer, Alaska, Following Major Maintenance Availability

Aspen will be filling the role of the “Bull of the North,” replacing Coast Guard Cutter Hickory as Homer’s 225-foot Juniper class buoy tender responsible for servicing aids throughout the Kenai Peninsula and north of the Aleutian chain.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Cutter Aspen transits through the Kachemak Bay, Alaska, July 17, 2023. Aspen will be filling the role of the “Bull of the North,” replacing Coast Guard Cutter Hickory as Homer’s 225-foot Juniper class buoy tender responsible for servicing aids throughout the Kenai Peninsula and north of the Aleutian chain. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Coast Guard Cutter Aspen arrived at its new homeport in Homer, Alaska, Tuesday, following an extensive dry dock period.

Aspen spent more than five months away from home and transited over 8,746 miles to its new homeport after a major maintenance availability (MMA) in Baltimore, Md.

“We are happy to be back home with our families and the local community,” said Lt. Cdr. Shea Winterberger, Aspen’s commanding officer. “We look forward to getting back to work servicing aids to navigation that support the maritime transportation system vital to Alaska’s robust maritime economy. “

Aspen will be filling the role of the “Bull of the North,” replacing Coast Guard Cutter Hickory as Homer’s 225-foot Juniper class buoy tender responsible for servicing aids throughout the Kenai Peninsula and north of the Aleutian chain. Hickory departed Homer in May 2022, entered MMA in June 2022, and will be re-homeported in Guam at the completion of the MMA.

Read more at USCG

