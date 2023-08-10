Coast Guard Cutter Cypress Holds Change of Command Ceremony

A change of command ceremony was held aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Cypress while the cutter was moored in Kodiak, Thursday.

Lt. Cmdr. James Toohey relieved Cmdr. Daniel Davis as Cypress’ commanding officer during the ceremony presided over by Capt. John Cole, Chief of Staff, Coast Guard 17th District.

Davis served as Cypress’ commanding officer from December 2021 to August 2023.

“Serving as the commanding officer of the Cypress has been humbling and exceptionally rewarding,” said Davis. “We operate in some of the most demanding and challenging environments, committed to our mission of protecting vital marine resources and ensuring maritime safety. I am in awe of the skill, professionalism and excellence of our crew and I’m truly grateful for this unique opportunity and for the crew’s outstanding support.”

During the summer of 2022, the Cypress crew serviced Alaskan aids to navigation in Kuskokwim River, Port Moller, Bristol Bay, Bechevin Bay, Dutch Harbor, St. Paul, St. George, and Adak. During the winter of 2023, Cypress’ crew conducted aids to navigation operations in Kodiak, Old Harbor and Ouzinkie, and participated in joint training exercises in cold weather operations and vessel interdiction with U.S. Navy, Alaska Air National Guard, and U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West personnel.

Toohey reports to Cypress from the Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center in Norfolk, Virginia, where he served as the Depot Level Maintenance Program Manager. Cypress will be Toohey’s fourth cutter and first command.

Toohey is a 2009 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and holds a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to return to Alaska and serve with this exceptional crew,” said Toohey. “I’m humbled by everything that they have accomplished under Cmdr. Davis’s leadership and I’m excited to join them.”

Davis will continue service as the Coast Guard 17th District’s Chief of Waterways in Juneau, Alaska, for his next assignment.

Cypress arrived to Kodiak in December 2021, succeeding the now decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar as the ocean-going buoy tender responsible for 153 aids to navigation throughout the Kodiak Archipelago and the Aleutian Islands.

Cypress is one of five buoy tenders based in Alaska and is the tenth ship built in the Coast Guard’s Juniper class of 225-foot ocean-going buoy tenders.

