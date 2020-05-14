Coast Guard Cutter Resolute Returns Home from 61-Day Deployment

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute returns home on Wednesday, May 13 to St. Petersburg, Florida following a 61-day Caribbean Sea deployment.

On 13 March 2020, Resolute departed homeport and transited to Naval Station Mayport to participate in the Coast Guard’s biennial shipboard training assessment, the Tailored Ship Training Accountability (TSTA).

TSTA is a three-week training period, in which a team of highly skilled TSTA evaluators assesses the crew’s mission readiness and the crew’s ability to respond to shipboard emergencies and execute shipboard missions. Resolute performed exceptionally well and completed the assessment in less than two weeks, achieving a 97% drill average during Weapons, Command and Control, Damage Control, Engineering, Navigation, and Seamanship evaluations.

After completing TSTA, Resolute commenced a 45-day patrol in support of Coast Guard District Seven and Sector Key West. While working for Sector Key West, Resolute assisted with search and rescue efforts after two overturned vessels were reported southeast of Marathon, Florida. After completing the search and rescue case, Resolute transited to the Windward Pass, between Cuba and Haiti, and patrolled the Haitian coast to deter migrant departures. Working diligently with other Coast Guard cutters and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, Resolute successfully deterred migrant departures and provided key operational information to District Seven, informing future migrant determent operations.

Resolute is a 210-foot Reliance class cutter with a crew of 78. Resolute was commissioned on December 8, 1966, and has been homeported in San Francisco, California; Astoria, Oregon; and now St. Petersburg, Florida. Resolute has a decorated past including patrols in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, participating in the cleanup of the Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska, the response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the search and rescue efforts for the El Faro, and the Coast Guard’s humanitarian response efforts during Hurricane Dorian. Recent patrols have focused on the Coast Guard’s law enforcement missions of drug and migrant interdiction.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)