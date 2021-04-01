Coast Guard Honors SN Theodore Noah S. Kirkbride and HS2 Cole P. Olvera as 2020 Enlisted Persons of the Year

The U.S. Coast Guard has honored SN Theodore Noah S. Kirkbride of USCG Station Maui as the 2020 Enlisted Person of the Year – Active Duty Component and HS2 Cole P. Olvera of USCG Port

Security Unit 311 as the 2020 Enlisted Person of the Year – Reserve Component.

Kirkbride currently serves at Coast Guard Station Maui, where his dedication has earned him qualifications as a Coxswain on the 45’ Response Boat Medium (RB-M) and the 29’ Response Boat Small (RB-S II) platforms. Exhibiting the highest degree of professionalism, SN Kirkbride has responded to 22 Search and Rescue (SAR) cases and saved or assisted 42 lives. Displaying unparalleled initiative, SN Kirkbride created a 6,000-word instruction to enhance the station’s training program, directly contributing to the certifications of three Coxswains and four Boat Crew Members.

In addition, SN Kirkbride serves as a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Peer, leading grief counseling with the county of Maui. Most notably, he delivered a speech on grief and support in times of crisis to more than 300 participants. A highly respected community leader, SN Kirkbride has taught Coast Guard Boating Safety classes to the Kahului Airport Fire Department, and trained local firefighters in small boat safety and response operations. SN Kirkbride displayed steadfast commitment to others by volunteering to deliver groceries and provide companionship to the elderly, as well as by mentoring at-risk youth in the local community. SN Kirkbride also contributes to Station Maui’s mission by acting as the Public Affairs Officer, utilizing social media platforms to enable community outreach and public education.

HS2 Olvera serves at Port Security Unit (PSU) 311, homeported in Long Beach, CA. HS2 Olvera’s superior performance of duty as the PSU 311’s direct representative to the Logistics Health Incorporation (LHI) and Office of Health, Safety, and Work-Life Service Center’s Operational Medicine Division (USCG HSWL SC OPMED) enabled PSU 311 to maintain a high level of medical readiness by ensuring all required medical services were provided, and personally completing 80% of the unit’s medical reviews. In addition, HS2 Olvera enabled PSU 311 to maintain the highest levels of operational readiness by obtaining the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Instructor certification, allowing for in-house training of PSU 311’s personnel.

Demonstrating the highest level of initiative, HS2 Olvera volunteered for a critical fill at the BASE Los Angeles – Long Beach Clinic, completing 107 days of Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS); where he assisted with patient care, examinations, and documentation of treatment during an especially challenging transfer season marked by the COVID-19 global pandemic. He was directly responsible for more than 120 vaccinations, provided guidance on procuring six infrared thermometers for COVID-19 screening, and spearheaded the procurement of water testing supplies, enabling a safe water supply to be delivered to members attending training in remote locations. In addition to his on-duty contributions, HS2 Olvera has volunteered more than 100 hours with Disney VoluntEARS, enriching hundreds of lives within the Los Angeles community supporting education, health, and the arts.

Seaman Kirkbride and Petty Officer Olvera are exceptional Coast Guardsmen who embody the Coast Guard’s Core Values both on and off duty.

The following individuals are also worthy of special recognition, having earned nominations from their commands and the respect oftheir fellow Coast Guard men and women as 2020 Enlisted Persons of the Year at the District level:

MK2 Christine D. Hemphill, CG STA Southwest Harbor, ME;

MST1 Melissa L. Robinson, CG SECTOR New York, NY;

AET2 Daniel J. Swerdlow, CG ATTC Elizabeth City, NC;

MST2 Louis R. Spinelli, CG SECTOR Delaware Bay, PA;

BM3 Jacob H. Busch, CG STA Tybee Island, GA;

YN1 Jessica M. Shingleton, CG PSU 307, Clearwater, FL;

GM1 Phuong-Thao T. Barnes, CG SECTOR Houston-Galveston, TX;

MK1 Robert L. Davidson, CG SECTOR Corpus Christi, TX;

BM2 Matthew J. Kirby, CG STA Grand Haven, MI;

GM1 John K. Kelly, CG DRAT Cleveland, OH;

BM1 Richie Pilozo, CG MSST LA/LB, San Pedro, CA;

AMT1 Joshua B. Shaffer, CG SECTOR Columbia River, OR;

ME1 Jason R. Armstrong, CG STA Portland, OR;

MK2 Victor M. Camacho, CG STA Apra Harbor, GU;

ME1 Jamie N. DeBarros, CG NPRFTC Kodiak, AK; and

YN1 Ashleigh W. Seibert, CG SECTOR Anchorage, AK

