61.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 16, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

Attendees interacted with Coast Guard aircrews, rescue swimmers, boatcrews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, and more.

By Homeland Security Today
Members of the public pose for a photo in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue basket during Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, Feb. 11, 2023. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

The Coast Guard hosted a Community Day in Houston on Saturday.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees interacted with Coast Guard aircrews, rescue swimmers, boatcrews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.

“We consider ourselves a part of our local community, and very much appreciate the warm welcome we receive here in Texas,” said Capt. Jason E. Smith, sector commander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Events like this are intended to introduce to our community all the great resources, authorities, and most importantly women and men that allow us to support the many Coast Guard mission sets in this area. We’d like to extend our thanks to our local units, partner agencies, volunteers, as well as the attendees for participating in this event and we hope everyone had a chance to experience and learn about what our extraordinary Coast Guard members do every day.”

Sector Houston-Galveston consists of 1,562 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with three marine safety units, five multi-mission small boat stations, two aids to navigation teams and six Coast Guard cutters.

Coast Guard units, personnel and partner agencies in attendance were:

Read more at USCG

Previous articleUSCGC Confidence’s Crew Returns Home Following 40-Day Florida Straits Patrol
Next articleUSCGC Bear Returns Home Following 60-Day Deployment in Florida Straits
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals