Coast Guard Launches New JROTC Program at Orlando’s Innovation High School for 2024-25

The Coast Guard established a new Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Innovation High School in Orlando, Nov. 8.

Innovation High School’s Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 12th in the nation and is the largest to-date, with over 190 cadets enrolled in the inaugural semester.

“The Coast Guard looks forward to partnering with Innovation High School and Orange County Public Schools to realize the program’s mission of developing service-minded citizens of character,” said Cmdr. Clay Cromer, Coast Guard JROTC program manager. “JROTC requires a shared commitment from the schools, our service, and the local community to thrive, but the investment comes with big dividends. Cadets will grow in a wide variety of skills from personal discipline and self-confidence to leadership and teamwork. Each school’s unique values and strengths will also elevate the heights to which the program and its cadets will climb.”

Coast Guard JROTC instructors are hired and employed by the school district and certified by the service. Instructors must be retired Coast Guard, selected reserve, or qualified veterans with at least eight years of service. Innovation High School’s Coast Guard JROTC instructors are retired Lt. Cmdr. George Cabanas and retired Chief Petty Officer Chris Wolner.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 mandated the Coast Guard to establish and maintain JROTC programs in each of the nine Coast Guard districts by Dec. 31, 2025. The Coast Guard is establishing four new JROTC units this fall, bringing the total to 14 JROTC units, with program-wide enrollment of over 1200 cadets. These new units are at the following host schools:

Barnstable High School – Barnstable, MA

Innovation High School – Orlando, FL

Veterans Memorial High School – Corpus Christi, TX

Kalani High School – Honolulu, HI

Coast Guard JROTC is not a recruiting program. Cadets incur no military service obligation by participation in JROTC, but they may be eligible for advanced enlistment opportunities with 2 or more years of participation in the program. The program helps equip cadets with the skills necessary to be more prepared for tomorrow’s challenges, no matter what path they take.

To learn more about the Coast Guard JROTC program, visit their website: U.S. Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (CGJROTC).

The original announcement can be found here.