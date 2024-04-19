52 F
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Repatriates 16 Migrants to Cuba

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel approximately three miles west of Key West, Florida, April 7, 2024. The people were repatriated back to Cuba on April 12, 2024. (USCG Photo)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 16 migrants to Cuba, Friday, following an interdiction of a migrant venture near Key West, Florida.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a suspected migrant voyage at approximately 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“The Coast Guard’s primary mission is to preserve human life at sea,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District. “The maritime environment is inherently dangerous. The Coast Guard and our HSTF-SE partners are committed to preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations. Do not take to the sea.”

Coast Guard crews repatriated 348 migrants to Cuba in fiscal year 2024, which began on Oct. 1, 2023.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

