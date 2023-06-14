Coast Guard Seventh District Holds Change of Command Ceremony

The Coast Guard Seventh District staff held a change of command ceremony, Friday, at Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka, Florida.

Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield relieved the duties and responsibilities of the Seventh District Commander and Director of Department of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast from Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson.

McPherson was responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the southeastern United States and the Caribbean Basin, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Seventh Coast Guard District encompasses an area of 1.8 million square miles and shares operational borders with 34 Foreign Nations and Territories.

“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to lead the men and women of the Coast Guard Seventh District the past two years,” said Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson. “From the earthquake in Haiti to our response to Hurricane Ian and the largest, sustained increase in irregular maritime migration in over 30 years, Coast Guard crews saved thousands of lives, prevented billions of dollars worth of harmful narcotics from reaching our shores, and enabled billions of dollars in trade and commerce to flow internationally. I am immensely proud of their dedication to duty while enhancing our nation’s maritime safety, security and prosperity.”

McPherson is transferring to Coast Guard Pacific Area in Alameda, California where he will be assigned as the deputy commander.

“I am truly honored to serve alongside our Coast Guard maritime professionals and partners in the Seventh District,” said Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield. “I look forward to building upon the strong relationships and service reputation Rear Adm. McPherson and his staff established here in the southeastern United States and Caribbean basin. We will continue to protect, defend and secure the maritime communities we serve.”

Schofield comes to Miami from Coast Guard acquisitions, where he held the position of assistant commandant and chief acquisition officer.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

