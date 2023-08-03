Coast Guard Welcomes New Commander to District 13

The Coast Guard’s 13th District held a change of command ceremony Tuesday morning at Coast Guard Base Seattle.

During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Charles Fosse relieved Capt. Olav Saboe as commander of the Coast Guard’s 13th District which is headquartered in Seattle.

Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony.

As the 13th District Commander, Fosse is now responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This area includes more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways, and a 125 nautical mile international border with Canada.

Saboe served as the District Commander for one month prior to Fosse’s arrival to Seattle. Previously, Saboe was Chief of Staff for the 13th District where he helped direct more than 2,000 Coast Guard women and men in executing statutory missions throughout the Pacific Northwest. He will now head to Colorado to serve as a Coast Guard liaison officer for U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

“It has been my distinct pleasure and honor to lead the women and men of the Coast Guard’s Thirteenth District,” said Saboe. “The work they do on a daily basis ensures the safety and security of our waters and those who work, recreate, and are sustained on them.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

