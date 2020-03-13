Coronavirus and Mariner Credentialing Program Impacts

The National Maritime Center (NMC) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the situation evolves, is prepared to adjust operations accordingly.

First and foremost, we are concerned for your safety and the safety of our staff. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, including any symptoms of flu or COVID-19, please seek the appropriate medical attention and postpone any planned visits to a Regional Examination Center (REC) or Monitoring Unit (MU). You may cancel or reschedule any REC appointment by contacting NMC’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-IASKNMC. This includes appointments for application submission, payment of fees associated with an application, or appointments for examinations.

During this time of heightened concern and to minimize public exposure risks the following guidance is provided.

For improved service and security, mariners should use electronically submit application materials. Guidance on electronic submission and REC/MU e-mail addresses are located at www.uscg.mil/nmc

User Fees may be paid electronically with a credit card or with a check by visiting www.pay.gov . If you make an electronic payment, include a copy of your receipt with your application. You may also submit a check with your application by mail.

Visit www.uscg.mil/nmc to view the latest updates, to download and complete application forms, and view additional credentialing guidance.

Mariner training providers are encouraged to follow recommended guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov) to minimize potential exposure risks for staff and students. The NMC will work with training providers on a case-by-case basis to implement temporary measures, such as distance learning capabilities, to ensure flexibility in the schedule and delivery of training while maintaining the standards contained in course approvals. Questions and requests for temporary approval of alternative delivery methods should be addressed to NMCCourses@uscg.mil or 304-433-3720. The NMC will make every effort to respond to your requests within two business days.

In the event of facility closures and related operational shutdowns, the NMC will enact measures to minimize any negative impacts to our customers. We recognize that these issues will affect the maritime industry and we plan to provide as much assistance as possible, to ensure that applications are processed in a timely manner.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

