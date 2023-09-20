75.3 F
MARAD Selects the Center for Naval Analyses to Examine the Future of the U.S. Maritime Industry

The study is not a strategy, but rather a tool that can be used to provide a comprehensive approach to identifying and prioritizing the elements for a strategy.  

Dr. Ed McGrady, research team leader, Center for Naval Analyses, instructs senior U.S. and foreign military leaders participating in the USPACOM Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) in San Diego, Calif., July 12, 2016. PALS brings together senior leaders of allied and partner nations from the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to discuss key aspects of maritime/amphibious operations, capability development, crisis response, and interoperability. Twenty-two allied and partnered nations, including the U.S. are participating. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

MARAD announces its selection of the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) to conduct a study for the purpose of informing a new national maritime strategy. CNA is an independent, nonprofit Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) sponsored by the Department of the Navy with expertise in researching sealift needs for national security. This new national maritime strategy will be designed to position the U.S. maritime industry as a global leader for decades to come.  Over the next year, CNA will engage with numerous public and private stakeholders in the maritime community to complete the study.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 required MARAD to select an FFRDC to identify the key elements and objectives it needs to develop a U.S. maritime strategy that will revitalize the U.S. merchant marine and our maritime industrial base to meet our Nation’s economic and national security needs.  The study is not a strategy, but rather a tool that can be used to provide a comprehensive approach to identifying and prioritizing the elements for a strategy.

MARAD will work closely with CNA on this historic effort that will set the foundation for future success of the U.S. maritime industry.

