MARAD Selects the Center for Naval Analyses to Examine the Future of the U.S. Maritime Industry

MARAD announces its selection of the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) to conduct a study for the purpose of informing a new national maritime strategy. CNA is an independent, nonprofit Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) sponsored by the Department of the Navy with expertise in researching sealift needs for national security. This new national maritime strategy will be designed to position the U.S. maritime industry as a global leader for decades to come. Over the next year, CNA will engage with numerous public and private stakeholders in the maritime community to complete the study.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 required MARAD to select an FFRDC to identify the key elements and objectives it needs to develop a U.S. maritime strategy that will revitalize the U.S. merchant marine and our maritime industrial base to meet our Nation’s economic and national security needs. The study is not a strategy, but rather a tool that can be used to provide a comprehensive approach to identifying and prioritizing the elements for a strategy.

MARAD will work closely with CNA on this historic effort that will set the foundation for future success of the U.S. maritime industry.

